Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) vs. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Head-To-Head Survey

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Tanzanian Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 18.65 $754.89 million $1.68 29.58 Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -15.43

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals and Tanzanian Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $53.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Tanzanian Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 62.82% 9.86% 9.77% Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Tanzanian Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

