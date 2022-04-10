The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 41.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.83. 6,107,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,515. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

