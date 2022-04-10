The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 298,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,733,000 after acquiring an additional 294,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,954 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AES by 18.6% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of AES opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

