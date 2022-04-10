The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,503 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,626. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,601 shares of company stock worth $57,526,286. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

