The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

GS stock traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.39. 3,294,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.20 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

