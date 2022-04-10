The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,117,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,562 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 10,408,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,395. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

