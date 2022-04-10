The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 5.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Home Depot by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 79,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $429,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.68. The stock has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.