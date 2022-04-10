The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00006921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $245.59 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,908,752 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

