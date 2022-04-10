The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 62,606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock remained flat at $$131.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

