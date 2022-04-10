Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $969.57 million and $22.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded 7,440,549.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.33 or 0.12145679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00195681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00392161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

