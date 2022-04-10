ThreeFold Trading Down 9.1% This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $33,857.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 7,889,330% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.62 or 0.12116353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00219481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00195780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038097 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

