Titan Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 157.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $55.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 377.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006806 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

