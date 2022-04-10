Tokamak Network Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Tokamak Network (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Tokamak Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00009887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Tokamak Network has a total market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00036730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00107200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tokamak Network Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokamak Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokamak Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

