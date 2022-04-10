TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.72. TopBuild posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.90. 202,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.80. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

