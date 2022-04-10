Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Price Reaches $6.13 on Exchanges

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00014390 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and $4.54 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

