TrustToken Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (TRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

