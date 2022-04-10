Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Ultra Clean worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.6% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 49,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.