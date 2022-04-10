Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $1.03 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00221203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

