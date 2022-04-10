UniLend Market Cap Reaches $12.10 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, UniLend has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

