Unslashed Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $4.69 Million (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $4.69 million and $14,663.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.16 or 0.07611185 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,118.97 or 0.99800683 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

