USDX (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006828 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 154.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

