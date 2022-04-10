Vai (VAI) Tops One Day Volume of $14,623.00

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002165 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $53.05 million and approximately $14,623.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.51 or 0.07584161 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,585.85 or 0.99946441 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

