Validity (VAL) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00008641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $16.96 million and approximately $94,046.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00246091 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,550,576 coins and its circulating supply is 4,546,739 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

