Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 7,224 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,911,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 47,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.36. 96,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $57.77.

