Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

