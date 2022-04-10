Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.93. 10,801,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,370,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

