Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.16. 451,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

EBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

