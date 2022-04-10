Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. 9,301,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.