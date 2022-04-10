Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 949,506 shares of company stock valued at $264,729,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,780. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $296.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.