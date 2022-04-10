Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

MO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. 7,424,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,263,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

