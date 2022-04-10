Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

ESGV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

