Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. 7,917,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,812,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

