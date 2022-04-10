Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.92. 1,168,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,884. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $253.65 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

