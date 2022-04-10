Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

