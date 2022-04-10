Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,029 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. 5,086,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

