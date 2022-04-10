Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 12,112 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 285.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 913,581 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84.

