Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 5,631 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 333.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

