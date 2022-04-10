Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.92. 272,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,818. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.18.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

