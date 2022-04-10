Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 2,919 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.89 on Friday, hitting $231.19. 52,413,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,653,392. The company has a market cap of $580.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average of $261.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

