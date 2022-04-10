Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 3,172 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.25. 593,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,618. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.