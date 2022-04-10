Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 6,029 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,349,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537,592 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,683,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,021. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

