Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% in the fourth quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $203.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.36 and its 200-day moving average is $191.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $177.86 and a 52-week high of $204.02.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

