Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

VEEV stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

