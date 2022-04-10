Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,799,000 after purchasing an additional 282,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 46,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 24,852,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

