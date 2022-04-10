Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. 1,478,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $290,614. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 402,887 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

