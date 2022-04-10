VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 91.1% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI opened at $28.24 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.