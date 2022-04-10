VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after buying an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 389.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after buying an additional 7,099,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after buying an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $28.24. 5,592,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,442. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

