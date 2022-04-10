Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $4,965.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 236,294,878 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

