WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WD-40 stock traded up $12.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.88. 433,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,081. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.44 and a 12-month high of $289.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,019,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

