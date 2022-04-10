Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,249 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.77% of Werner Enterprises worth $24,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $37.91. 2,358,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

